BURNS John Patrick On June 24th 2019
suddenly at home,
aged 57 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Alison and a much
loved dad to Alex and Oliver.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday, 12th July at 12.00 noon.
No black ties please.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Help for Heroes,
Helen and Douglas House and
Cancer Research UK may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 5, 2019