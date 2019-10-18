|
|
|
DALE Jean Mary Passed away at home on
11th October, aged 86 years.
Funeral service at St. Laurence Church,
Winslow, on Tuesday 22nd October at
2.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be shared between
St. Laurence Church and Florence
Nightingale Hospice Charity
(cheques payable to Heritage & Sons) may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks.
MK18 3DG. Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019