Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Dale

Notice Condolences

Jean Dale Notice
DALE Jean Mary Passed away at home on
11th October, aged 86 years.
Funeral service at St. Laurence Church,
Winslow, on Tuesday 22nd October at
2.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be shared between
St. Laurence Church and Florence
Nightingale Hospice Charity
(cheques payable to Heritage & Sons) may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors,
63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks.
MK18 3DG. Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.