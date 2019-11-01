|
|
|
BISHOP Jean Peacefully in the Horton General Hospital on
23rd October, 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of the late Malcolm, who sadly passed away on
11th October.
May they rest together in peace.
Loving mum to Stuart and Lizzie. Mother-in-law to Lisa.
A loving nanny and great nanny. Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 1.00p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be for the British Red Cross may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019