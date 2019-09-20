|
|
|
JOLLEY Jacqueline Passed away after a long illness
on 7 September 2019 aged 70 years.
Loving mother of Darren,
grandmother and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St James' Church, Great Horwood
on Monday 30 September 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
for the benefit of the Macmillan Unit at
Milton Keynes University Hospital (cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons') may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow,
Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019