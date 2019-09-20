Home

Heritage & Sons (Winslow)
63 High Street
Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713341
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
14:00
St James' Church
Great Horwood
View Map
Jacqueline Jolley Notice
JOLLEY Jacqueline Passed away after a long illness
on 7 September 2019 aged 70 years.
Loving mother of Darren,
grandmother and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St James' Church, Great Horwood
on Monday 30 September 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
for the benefit of the Macmillan Unit at
Milton Keynes University Hospital (cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons') may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow,
Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
