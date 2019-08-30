|
|
|
Ryley Jack After a short illness,
Jack passed away peacefully
in Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 23rd August 2019
aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving father to Tim and Andy
and Grandad to Anna, Frankie,
Amelie, Lydia and Louis.
Jack will be sadly missed
by all his friends, family
and the wider community.
He was very involved in
Stowe Parish Church,
Bourton Road allotments,
the Buckingham Arts Society
and the Old Gaol.
A Thanksgiving Service for Jack's life will be held in Stowe Church on
Thursday 5th September at 2.00pm. Black attire not necessary.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Stowe Church and Willen Hospice. Donations may be made online at
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/39481
or cheques made payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel. 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019