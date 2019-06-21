|
|
|
Webster Heather
My dearly beloved mum passed away peacefully, following a long illness, on
14th June 2019 aged 92 years.
Mum is now happily reunited with her late husband Norman and son Neil.
She is survived by her elder son Mark.
Sincere thanks to everybody at Hamilton House who cared for
Mum so well in her final months.
A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in Holy Trinity Church,
Gawcott on Thursday 27th June
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Holy Trinity Church, Gawcott.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Gawcott PCC' which may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 21, 2019
