Brinklow Gwen Passed away peacefully
on 8th December 2019
aged 88 years.
Gwen will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
the Salvation Army.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage & Sons' which may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019