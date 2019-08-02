Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brackley
30 High Street
Brackley, Northamptonshire NN13 7DS
01280 702356
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:00
St Michael and All Angels Church
Finmere
Graham Faulkner Notice
Faulkner Graham George
(Knobby) Aged 79 years,
died peacefully on
19th July 2019.
Dearly loved father of Philip and wife Susan, Richard and partner Nicola
and Grandfather to
Christine, Samuel and James.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graham's funeral service to be held at 2pm, Thursday 8th August 2019 at
St Michael and All Angels Church, Finmere. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Oxford Hospital Charity (which will be forwarded to
Laburnum Ward Banbury)
c/o W.J Franklin & Son, Brackley.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
