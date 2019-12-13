|
|
|
GORDON HUTT Beloved and devoted husband of the
late Phyllis, passed peacefully into the Lord's safe keeping on
Sunday 8th December 2019.
Everyone is welcome to join
Gordon's family at
St Giles Church, Water Stratford at
2.30pm on Friday 20th December 2019,
to commemorate the long life of this much loved and truly
remarkable Gentleman.
The Service will be followed by a
private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Should anyone wish to make a
donation in memory of Gordon,
we have nominated The Salvation Amy as we know how much they will
appreciate your support,
particularly at this time of year as we
celebrate Advent with our own
families and friends.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019