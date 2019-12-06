|
|
|
Seaton Geoffrey William
'Geoff' Passed away peacefully
at home on
30th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Adored husband of Rita
and a much loved dad, grandad
and great-grandad.
A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Thursday 19th December at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the 'British Heart Foundation' and
'Ward 17, Milton Keynes Hospital.'
Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
