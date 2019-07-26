Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Geoffrey Kirk Notice
Kirk Geoffrey Denis Passed away peacefully on 13th July 2019, aged 84 years.

Loving husband of the late Esme for
60 years and father of the late David.

He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Special thanks to all the Staff at
Ward 22, Milton Keynes Hospital
and Willen Hospice.

The Funeral Service will take place
at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for the benefit of
'Willen Hospice Charity' (please make cheques payable to Heritage & Sons)
may be sent c/o

Heritage & Sons,
1 Vicarage Rd, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes MK2 2EZ
Tel: 01908 372700
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 26, 2019
