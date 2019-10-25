|
|
|
Parker Frank Richard Henry Late of Marsh Gibbon, after a long illness peacefully passed away in the JRII hospital on
October 9th 2019, aged 89 years.
A devoted and loving Husband,
Father and Grandfather who will be so
greatly missed by all his family
and friends alike.
There will be a private funeral service and burial which will take place in Marsh Gibbon; following on from this there will be a memorial service of love and thanksgiving for the life of Frank
in St. Mary the Virgin Church on Wednesday 6th November 2019
at 12 noon, where all are welcome to attend. Donations in Frank's memory will be divided between the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Fund and Marsh Gibbon parish church.
All enquiries C/o D L Hancock Ltd Funeral Directors. Chapel House,
13 North St, Bicester. OX26 6NA.
Tel: 01869 244200
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019