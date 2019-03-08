|
|
|
STOKES Esme A football loving
Mum & Nan (tea lady)
'God Bless You'
Lots of Love from
Morgan, Marcelle, Andrew,
Marie, Steven, Clair,
Dawn, Nick & family.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 22nd March at The Church
of St Mary the Virgin, Marsh Gibbon
at 12 noon. The family invite you
to join them afterwards at
Marsh Gibbon Football Club.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to The Alternative Animal Sanctuary or Marsh Gibbon FC c/o
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
Bicester. 01869 252888
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
