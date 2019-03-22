|
Hewison Ella Passed away peacefully,
after a short illness, in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 14th March 2019, aged 95 years.
Ella was dearly loved and will be missed by Chris and Peter, John, Becky, Sophie, Kizzy, Sascha and Jonny.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'RNLI.' may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ. Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
