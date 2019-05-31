|
|
|
Bunce Elizabeth (Betty) Died peacefully at Willen Hospice
on the morning of the
18th of May 2019, aged 92.
Beloved wife of Sid and mother to Geoff and Gill. Betty was much loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A private cremation will be followed
by a funeral service to be held at Thornborough Chapel on Friday 7th
of June 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations ,if desired, to Willen Hospice may be sent c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
14 Market Square, Buckingham
MK18 1NW. Tel: 01280 822224
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 31, 2019
