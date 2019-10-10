|
WYE Elaine Antoinette
"Tod" Loving wife of the late Francis Thomas Eric Wye and beloved mother of Rod, Deb and Harriet who passed away peacefully on 26 September 2019.
She will be dearly missed by her grand and great grandchildren and by all her loving family and friends.
A private committal at
Banbury Crematorium will take
place followed by a celebration of her 90 years at St Peter's Church,
Brackley, on 15th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcomed for
The Samaritans and/or
Citizen's Advice Bureau c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019