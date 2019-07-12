|
|
|
HUNT Edgar William
'Bill' Died peacefully in
Hamilton House Care Home
on 3rd July 2019,
aged 97 years.
Adored Husband of the late Connie, loving Father to Lorraine and Andrew and special Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Bill will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 29th July at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Hamilton House Resident's Fund'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 12, 2019