KING Douglas Passed away peacefully at
Red House Nursing Home
on 5 June 2019 aged 93 years.
Gone but not forgotten.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 9 July 2019 at
St Laurence Church, Winslow
at 1.00pm followed by burial
at Furze Lane Burial Ground.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for the benefit of
'The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street, Winslow,
Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 14, 2019
