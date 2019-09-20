Home

RICE Dorothy Marie Passed away on
4th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved mother of Jacqui and Sue and Grandma to Jonny,
Emily, Martha and Ellis.
Friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Now reunited with David.
Farewell at Banbury Crematorium
on 1st October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, for
Huntington's Disease Association and Oxford Hospital Charity c/o
W. J. Franklin and Son, 30 High Street, Brackley, Northants. NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
