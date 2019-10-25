Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
13:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Notice Condolences

Donald Davis Notice
Davis Donald John Frank
'Don' Sadly passed away on the
14th October 2019, aged 93 years.
He was a much loved Dad and Grandad
and will be missed by Ann, Heather,
Mary, Janet and their families.
A Celebration of Don's life will be
held at the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Monday 4th November at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Save The Children' and 'Willen Hospice'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
