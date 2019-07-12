|
Lambourne Don Passed away suddenly
on 4th July 2019.
He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Bet, son Roger,
daughter-in-law Carol, and
Chantal, Meg and Rob.
The funeral service will be held in
The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on
Tuesday 23rd July at 11.30am.
All welcome.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, to
'Bucks Healthcare Charitable Fund'
for the benefit of Stoke Mandeville Cardiology Department may be made
c/o Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, MK18 3DG.
Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on July 12, 2019