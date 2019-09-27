|
|
|
TUNKS Desmond John
'Des' Passed away after a short illness in Milton Keynes University Hospital on
13th September 2019 aged 94 years.
Devoted and loving husband of Edna, dad to Peter and the late Roy, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Des will be very sadly missed
by Roy's wife Denise and all
his family and friends.
He has left many happy memories.
The funeral service will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Thursday 3rd October 2019
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'The Salvation Army, Buckingham'.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019