Harding Deborah Mary Elizabeth (Debbie) Beloved daughter of the late
John and Phyllis Harding,
died peacefully on 7th August 2019
at "The Heathers" in Kettering,
aged 64 years.
A much loved daughter, sister and aunt who was born with Down's Syndrome and was a Brackley girl.
A funeral service will be held at
St Martin's Roman Catholic Church, Halls Lane, on Saturday 7th September at 11.30am.
Donations to the "Links Day Services" where Deborah spent most of her life can be made to
W.J. Franklin, 30 High Street, Brackley, Northamptonshire, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019