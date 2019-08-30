Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30
St Martin's Roman Catholic Church
Halls Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Harding

Notice Condolences

Deborah Harding Notice
Harding Deborah Mary Elizabeth (Debbie) Beloved daughter of the late
John and Phyllis Harding,
died peacefully on 7th August 2019
at "The Heathers" in Kettering,
aged 64 years.
A much loved daughter, sister and aunt who was born with Down's Syndrome and was a Brackley girl.
A funeral service will be held at
St Martin's Roman Catholic Church, Halls Lane, on Saturday 7th September at 11.30am.
Donations to the "Links Day Services" where Deborah spent most of her life can be made to
W.J. Franklin, 30 High Street, Brackley, Northamptonshire, NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.