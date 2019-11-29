|
Ladyman David George
'Georgie' Passed away peacefully on
21st November 2019, aged 86 years.
David was a much loved husband,
father and grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
A Celebration of David's life will be held at St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church on Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'British Heart Foundation'
and 'Diabetes UK'.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019