|
|
|
Payne Constance Vivienne Passed away peacefully in Hamilton House Care Home, Buckingham on 15th August 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving mother of
Beverley and Vivienne,
she will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Gawcott on
Friday 30th August at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, to benefit Gawcott Church.
Please make all cheques payable to 'Gawcott PCC'
which may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel. 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019