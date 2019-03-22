Home

CPJ Field & Co (Winslow)
63 High Street
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 3DG
01296 713 341
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30
St Laurence Church
Winslow
Claire Lee Notice
LEE Claire Passed away peacefully
on 17 March 2019.

She will be sorely missed by
her Mum, Hannah, Charlie
and all her family and friends.

The Funeral Service will take
place on Tuesday 2 April 2019
at St Laurence Church, Winslow
at 10.30am followed
by a private committal.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, are to be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and
Youth Concern and may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks. MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
