PRESTON Christopher Died on 25th July 2019 at the John Radcliffe Hospital after a short illness.
Loved and adored by his wife Sarah, Daughters Claire, Samantha and Katy. Grandchildren Brandon, James, Cassey and Matthew.
Brother and Uncle.
Funeral on Monday 19th August at 2.30pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, Leamington Spa.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to the RNLI and Cancer Research, via W.J. Franklin & Son,
30 High Street, Brackley.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019