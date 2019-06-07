|
HANCOCK Caroline Died peacefully in
Harefield Hospital, Uxbridge on 28th May 2019,
aged 52 years.
Adored wife of James and loving mother to Luke, Ryan, Tamsyn and Ella.
Caroline will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Following a private Committal,
a Service of Thanksgiving will be held
in St John the Evangelist Church Radclive-cum-Chackmore
on Thursday 13th June at 11.30am.
Black need not be worn.
Please wear some colour.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'British Heart Foundation'
may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services
or sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 7, 2019
