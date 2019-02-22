|
|
|
TANNER Bill Peacefully on 13th February in the Horton General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Sheila, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 11th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More