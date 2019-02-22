Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
14:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Tanner

Notice Condolences

Bill Tanner Notice
TANNER Bill Peacefully on 13th February in the Horton General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Sheila, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 11th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.