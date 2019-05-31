|
STEVENSON Betty Following a tragic accident, Betty died peacefully surrounded by her family,
in the John Radcliffe Hospital
on 17th May 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Steve,
loving mother to Gay, special Grandmother to Simon and Jamie
and Great Grandmother
to Pixie and Sydney.
Betty will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Betty's life
will be held in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 10th June at 1.15pm.
Black need not be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice'
may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on May 31, 2019
