|
|
|
GREEN Beryl Kathleen
(née Savage) Passed away peacefully at home on 19 March 2019,
aged 88 years.
Cherished memories left behind for all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place in
St Nicholas' Church, Little Horwood on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 9:15am,
followed by committal in the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations to the
British Heart Foundation
gratefully accepted
All enquiries to:
Heritage & Sons,
63 High Street,
Winslow,
MK18 3DG
Tel: 01296 713341
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More