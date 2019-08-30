|
|
|
BONHAM Beryl Edith Passed away peacefully on
Friday 23rd August at Gracewell
of Maids Moreton, aged 93.
Beloved and adoring wife of James, loving mother of Susan and Graham, grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Mursley on
Friday 6th September 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be distributed between
St. John's Ambulance and
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019