Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30
St. Mary's Church
Mursley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Bonham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Bonham

Notice Condolences

Beryl Bonham Notice
BONHAM Beryl Edith Passed away peacefully on
Friday 23rd August at Gracewell
of Maids Moreton, aged 93.

Beloved and adoring wife of James, loving mother of Susan and Graham, grandmother, great grandmother
and great great grandmother.

The Funeral Service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Mursley on
Friday 6th September 2019 at 11.30am.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be distributed between
St. John's Ambulance and
Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.