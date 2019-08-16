|
|
|
SMITH Beatrice Alice Formerly of Padbury,
sadly passed away at
The Lindens Care Home on
Sunday 11th August aged 98.
The funeral service will take place
at St Mary's, Padbury, nr Buckingham
on Friday 30th August at 11.15am
following a Committal at
Crownhill Crematorium
at 10.15am.
Flowers welcome or donations
to RABI or RNID.
Cheques can be sent to
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019