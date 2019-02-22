|
|
|
Tutt Barbara Ann
'Barb' Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019.
Loving wife of the late Harry,
special mum to Denise,
Jayne and Joanne, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
'Always loved,
Sadly missed'
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Marsh Gibbon on Monday 4th March at 11.30am followed by Committal
at St John's Chapel, Oxford Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' and
'Hamilton House Resident's Fund'.
Please make all cheques payable to
'Heritage and Sons' which may be sent c/o Heritage and Sons,1a
Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
