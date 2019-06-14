|
|
|
SHIRLEY Barbara Died peacefully, at home
10th June 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Rodney and much loved mother to Matthew, Sophia and Justina, adored grandmother of Isolde, Melisande, Miranda, Victor, Siena and Mia; so dearly missed.
The funeral service will be at
Radclive-cum-Chackmore
on 27th June at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
Marie Curie and Florence Nightingale Hospice may be made online at cpjfield.co.uk/services or sent c/o Heritage and Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on June 14, 2019
Read More