|
|
|
Worthington Anthony Paul (Tony) Died after a short illness
on 4th August at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford,
aged 79 years.
Much loved Husband of Brenda,
Father of Paul and Mark,
Father-in-law to Kim and Maureen, Grandfather of Elizabeth, Alex,
Myles and Anthony.
Known for his impeccable style,
sense of humour and always
the perfect Gentleman.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium
on Thursday 29th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only and no black please. Donations if desired to
Oxford Transplant Foundation via
W. J Franklin,
30 High Street,
Brackley,
Northamptonshire
NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019