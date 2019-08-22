Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brackley
30 High Street
Brackley, Northamptonshire NN13 7DS
01280 702356
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00
Banbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Worthington

Notice Condolences

Anthony Worthington Notice
Worthington Anthony Paul (Tony) Died after a short illness
on 4th August at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford,
aged 79 years.
Much loved Husband of Brenda,
Father of Paul and Mark,
Father-in-law to Kim and Maureen, Grandfather of Elizabeth, Alex,
Myles and Anthony.
Known for his impeccable style,
sense of humour and always
the perfect Gentleman.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium
on Thursday 29th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only and no black please. Donations if desired to
Oxford Transplant Foundation via
W. J Franklin,
30 High Street,
Brackley,
Northamptonshire
NN13 7DS.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.