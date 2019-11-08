|
|
|
Mills Anne Mary
(Previously of Maids Moreton) It is with great sadness
the family of Mary Anne Mills announce her passing on 25th October 2019
at home, aged 75 years.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 14th November 2019,
2.00pm at Banbury Crematorium
Hardwick Hill, Southam Road,
Banbury OX16 1ST.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Anne's memory please
for Macmillan Cancer care.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019