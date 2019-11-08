|
|
|
WILKINS Ann Eleanor
(née Blandford) Passed away peacefully in Hamilton House Care Home after a long illness on 3rd November 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved wife and mum,
Ann will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Special thanks to staff at
Hamilton House for all the
love, care and support shown
to Ann and her family.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Parish Church, Buckingham on
Monday 25th November at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit the following charities: 'Epilepsy Society', Parkinson's UK', 'R.N.L.I. St Austell' and 'N.E.D.D.I Donkey Sanctuary, Bodmin'. Donations may be made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/40154
or sent c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019