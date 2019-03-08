Home

Heritage & Sons (Buckingham)
1A Bristle Hill
Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1EZ
01280 813188
Alan Stevens Notice
STEVENS Alan James Sadly, passed away on
18th February 2019
aged 63 years.

Alan was a much loved husband
and father to his wife Pamela
and daughter Amber.

He will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held
at St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Buckingham on
Wednesday 13th March at 11.30am followed by interment
in Padbury Churchyard.

All flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, to benefit 'Prostate Cancer UK' may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel 01280 813188.
Published in Buckingham Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
