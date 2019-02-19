|
BROWN Kathleen (Ellon)
Peacefully, at Ythanvale Care Home, Ellon, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her family and in the tender care of the staff, Kathleen (nee Buchan), aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill Brown and Jimmy Rattray, much loved mum of James, Annette, Douglas, John and the late Billy, a dear granny and great-granny. Funeral service in Ellon Parish Church, on Tuesday, February 19, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome, thereafter private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, will be accepted at church door for Friends of Ythanvale.
Published in Buchan Observer on Feb. 19, 2019
