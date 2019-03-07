|
|
|
Woodward William Richard On 23rd February 2019 of Wyke, Billy aged 75 years.
The beloved husband of the late Sue, dearly loved and loving dad of Tracey and Andrew, very dear brother of Jean, very dear father-in-law of Paul and Joanna, devoted grandad of Joseph and Emily and great grandad of Alfie.
Service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Wyke on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 9.30 am, prior to a private family cremation. Friends please meet at the Church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Marie Curie Hospice. A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More