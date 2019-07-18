Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Sanderson

Notice Condolences

Tony Sanderson Notice
SANDERSON Tony On 10th July 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Tony, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Katherine and a much loved and sadly missed Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in lieu, if so desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK,
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.