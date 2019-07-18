|
|
|
SANDERSON Tony On 10th July 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Tony, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Katherine and a much loved and sadly missed Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 26th July at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made
in lieu, if so desired, to
Alzheimer's Research UK,
for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse.
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 18, 2019