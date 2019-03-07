|
O'SHEA TIMOTHY JOSEPH On 23rd February 2019 peacefully at Lindley Grange Care Home, surrounded by his loving family, Tim aged 85 years formerly of Hipperholme.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Doreen,
Dad of Stephen, Christine and Karen, Father-In-Law, Grandad and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday
16th March at 10.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu
if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn as requested by
family please.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
