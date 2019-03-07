Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy O'Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy O'Shea

Notice Condolences

Timothy O'Shea Notice
O'SHEA TIMOTHY JOSEPH On 23rd February 2019 peacefully at Lindley Grange Care Home, surrounded by his loving family, Tim aged 85 years formerly of Hipperholme.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Doreen,
Dad of Stephen, Christine and Karen, Father-In-Law, Grandad and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday
16th March at 10.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu
if so desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends meet at the crematorium and bright clothing to be worn as requested by
family please.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.