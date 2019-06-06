|
Hirst Susan Anne On 31st May 2019 of Brighouse,
Susan aged 71 years.
The beloved wife of Ken,
the dearly loved and
loving mum of Jonathan
and a devoted grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 17th June 2019
at 10.30 am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be given
to Overgate Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will
be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors
01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on June 6, 2019
