Williamson Stephen Wright
QC On Wednesday 24th July 2019, passed away peacefully at home in Brighouse after a short illness, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, brother of David, wife Sue, father of Austin, Jamie and the late Isobel, step father of Kerry, husband James, grandad of Matthew, Samuel and Thomas.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and Loved him.
Funeral to take place at
St. John's Church, Clifton on Wednesday 14th August at 12 pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu,
if so desired to be split between
St. John's Church and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
For which a plate would be provided at the church.
Would friends please accept this as the only intimation and kindly meet at the church.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service.
Tel. 01484 720811
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019