BEVERLEY Shirley Ann On 4th March 2019 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her loving family, Shirley, aged 67 years,
of Bailiff Bridge.
Wife of the late David, loving Mum of Paul and Neil, cherished Grandma of Sophie, Florence, George and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Overgate Hospice,
for which a plate will be
available after the service.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
