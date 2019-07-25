|
WOZENCROFT The family of
Sadie Wozencroft are sad to announce that she passed away peacefully on 11th July 2019 at St. Winifred's Care Home, aged 102.
The funeral will be held at
Fixby Crematorium on
Friday 9th August at 11:15am.
She will be sadly missed, and remembered by son David, daughter Pam (Layton),
son in law John, grandchildren Helen and Matthew and
great grandchildren
Imogen Lucy and Rowan Luke.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Calderdale Talking Newspaper, 18 Hill Park Avenue, Wheatley, Halifax, HX3 5JJ
REST IN PEACE XXX
Published in Brighouse Echo on July 25, 2019