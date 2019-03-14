|
Greenwood Roy On 11th March 2019,
at his home in Hove Edge,
Roy aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved and loving dad of Julie,
a very dear brother of
Mavis, Harold and Barbara
and devoted grandad and
best mate of Ross.
A celebration of his life will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Wednesday
27th March 2019 at 10.30 am.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired may be
given to Overgate Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be
available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale
Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
