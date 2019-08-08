|
|
|
Chorley Rose On 25th July 2019, peacefully at Fieldhead Park Care Home, Mirfield in her 98th year.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, a much loved mum of Carol, a dear mother in law of David, a proud grandma of Michelle and Suzanne, a cherished great grandma of Catherine, Harrison, Ryan, Owen and Keira, a dear sister, auntie and friend to many.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 11:15am.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the Crematoirum.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a plate will be provided after
the service.
Any enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019