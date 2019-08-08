Home

Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Rose Chorley

Rose Chorley Notice
Chorley Rose On 25th July 2019, peacefully at Fieldhead Park Care Home, Mirfield in her 98th year.

Beloved wife of the late Harold, a much loved mum of Carol, a dear mother in law of David, a proud grandma of Michelle and Suzanne, a cherished great grandma of Catherine, Harrison, Ryan, Owen and Keira, a dear sister, auntie and friend to many.

A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 11:15am.
Would friends please accept this the only intimation and kindly meet at the Crematoirum.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a plate will be provided after
the service.
Any enquiries to
Published in Brighouse Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
