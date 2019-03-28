|
|
|
Halliwell Roger Spencer On 19th March 2019 of Lightcliffe, Roger aged 80 years.
The dearly loved and loving dad of Rachel, Rebecca, Nicholas and the late Edward, very dear brother of Elizabeth and a devoted grandad.
A celebration of his life will be
held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Tuesday 9th April 2019
at 12 noon. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332
Published in Brighouse Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
